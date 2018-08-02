 Giant 16-Foot-Tall Sandcastle Built in Rockefeller Center - NBC New York
Giant 16-Foot-Tall Sandcastle Built in Rockefeller Center

By Shoshana Stahl

2 hours ago

A massive sandcastle is being built at Rockefeller Center as part of a new installation. The castle will be on display until September 7, located on 5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets.
