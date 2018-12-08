Five people were injured in a shooting during a fight outside a Queens nightclub, the NYPD said.

Five Shot Outside Club in Queens

As the fight spilled out onto the sidewalk, a man fired several shots before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said.

Four women and one man ranging in age from 23 to 35 were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Assistant Chief David Barrere, the commanding officer of NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South, said at a press conference Saturday morning.

The lounge's liquor license was suspended after a shooting there in April, but the venue reopened under new owners around October, according to Barrere.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.