Four people were taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the FDNY said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Five people were injured in a shooting during a fight outside a Queens nightclub, the NYPD said.

Five people were injured after a man started shooting during a fight outside a Queens nightclub, the NYPD said.

A fight started inside Rosé Lounge at 89-25 130th Street, in Richmond Hill, shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

As the fight spilled out onto the sidewalk, a man fired several shots before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said.

Four women and one man ranging in age from 23 to 35 were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Assistant Chief David Barrere, the commanding officer of NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South, said at a press conference Saturday morning. 

The lounge's liquor license was suspended after a shooting there in April, but the venue reopened under new owners around October, according to Barrere.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

