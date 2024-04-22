Leaked image shows potential New York Giants throwback uniform for 2024 season

The New York Giants are one of football's oldest organizations, and a leaked image indicates that they could be paying homage to their past in an interesting way next season.

An online leak showed a mockup of a red Giants jersey featuring horizontal blue stripes on the shoulders and through the torso with white numbers.

The jerseys are reminiscent of the Giants' jerseys from their first days as an organization. They had similar red and blue jerseys from 1924 to 1933, and the leaked image most closely resembles the 1933 jerseys.

Gridiron Uniform Database New York Giants uniforms for 1933 season.

In 2022, the Giants brought back their fan-favorite blue throwbacks that they wore in the 1980s and 1990s. The team had brought back the "Giants" script on their helmets in 2016 when they debuted all-white uniforms as part of the NFL's Color Rush campaign. The only other notable uniform shakeup from the Giants this century was a red jersey, which they wore once a year from 2004 to 2007.

The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have already unveiled new uniforms for 2024, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are also expected to showcase new throwbacks soon.

If the Giants' leaked image comes to fruition, it would certainly be the most retro look of the bunch.