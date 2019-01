One person suffered injuries after a three-alarm fire broke out in Aberdeen, New Jersey — damaging three homes, police say.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Heyfield Avenue, according to police.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the victim is unknown at this time. It is unclear if the victim lived in one of the homes.

Police, EMS and fire departments from multiple towns responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.