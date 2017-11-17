A four-alarm blaze is ravaging a mid-rise apartment building in upper Manhattan, sending at least one fireball of debris raining on the ground below and thick black smoke billowing overhead. (Published 18 minutes ago)

What to Know A four-alarm blaze ripped through an upper Manhattan building on Friday afternoon.

The building, at Broadway and West 144th Street in Hamilton Heights, appeared to be unoccupied at the time.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

A four-alarm blaze is ravaging an unoccupied mid-rise apartment building in upper Manhattan, sending at least one fireball of debris raining on the ground below as the roof began to give way.

A windswept pillar of black smoke began shooting up from the six-story building on 144th Street and Broadway about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the FDNY. The roof of the building has also partially collapsed.

No injuries have been reported at this time; former FDNY commissioner Tommy Von Essen said the structure was unoccupied when the blaze broke out.

"Whe I first saw the pictures, I said, 'Holy mackeral,'" he said. "It scared the hell out of me, it looked like an occupied building."

Von Essen added that because the building is unoccupied -- and apparently going through a gut rennovation -- firefighters would take a more conservative approach to dousing the flames.

"They're not even going to go in that building, I don't think," he said.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a black column of smoke pouring from the building, and social media users reported seeing the plume from dozens of blocks away. By 4 p.m., the smoke had transitioned from black to a light gray as ladder trucks laid gallons of water on the flames.

The same traffic camera showed debris enveloped in flames falling down to to the street below as the facade and roof of the building crumbled under the intensity of the blaze.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.