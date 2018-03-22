A massive fire that sent flames leaping from a New York City apartment building where a star-filled movie was being shot has killed an FDNY firefighter, according to witnesses and officials.

Eric Phillips, Mayor de Blasio's press secretary, said the firefighter died and that a public briefing will be held soon at Harlem Hospital.

"This is an awful night," Phillips tweeted. "We’ve lost an NYC firefighter."

The blaze broke out Thursday in the basement of the building on St. Nicolas Avenue around 11 p.m., the FDNY said in a tweet. The NYPD said at least one other person was injured and taken to an area hospital. It was not clear whether that person was also a firefighter.

The Daily News, which was first to report the fire, reports that the blaze broke out on the set "Motherless Brooklyn," which, according to IMDB, is being directed by Ed Norton and stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Leslie Mann.

An NBC 4 New York photographer spoke to one of the actors, who said they had just finished filming for the day when they smelled smoke while they were breaking down.

The St. Nicolas Avenue building where the fire started is the old St. Nick’s Pub, according to a witness who lives nearby. The witness also tell News 4 New York that the movie shoot has been going on at the building for the past few weeks.

The crime and drama film, which is set to be released next year, is about a lonely detective afflicted with Tourette syndrome, working to solve the murder of his only friend, according to IMDB. The movie is set in 1950 and is based on a novel by Jonathan Lethem.

The FDNY tweeted the 5-alarm fire was under control around 2:30 a.m. Friday, more than three hours after it was reported. It’s not clear what may have sparked the blaze.