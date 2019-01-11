Family and friends continue to gather in Brooklyn Thursday for the wake of FDNY firefighter Steven Pollard, who fell to his death Sunday while responding to a car accident.

A funeral will be held in Brooklyn for a firefighter who fell to his death from a bridge while trying to reach the victims of a car crash.

Steven Pollard's family, friends and colleagues are expected Friday morning at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn's Marine Park neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was assigned to Ladder Company 170 of the FDNY when he died last Sunday on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn.

Pollard was running toward two men injured in the crash when he slipped into a gap in the bridge and plunged about 50 feet to the concrete below.

He's the son of 31-year FDNY veteran Raymond Pollard. His brother, Ray Jr., is currently an FDNY firefighter and has been for 11 years for Ladder Company 114. He is also survived by his mother.

A service is to follow the funeral at the Green-Wood Cemetery Crematory Chapel in Brooklyn.

On Wednesday and Thursday, family, friends and fellow FDNY firefighters gathered to mourn Pollard at his wake.

Firefighters teared up as Pollard, who had been on the job for a year and a half, was remembered for his bravery and dedication.

"As you can see it’s a tremendous outpouring of love for a wonderful young firefighter and his family," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "Steven just wanted to help people."

Pollard is the 1,151st member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

