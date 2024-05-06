Orange eyed as potential location for new Stew Leonard's

Stew Leonard’s is eyeing Orange among two other locations for their ninth store here in the Northeast.

The company issued a statement Monday:

“The Leonard family is currently on the lookout for a ninth Stew Leonard’s food store location. If the right retail space became available in a great community, they’d certainly consider expanding in Connecticut. Currently, the former space of the Christmas Tree Shop in Orange is under consideration, but nothing is finalized.”

Many who live in the area were thrilled to hear the effort to bring the company to Orange has been restarted.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“I would be behind it 100%. As of now we go all the way to Norwalk to go to Stew Leonard's,” said Carol Paolillo.

She said the proposed location would be incredibly convenient for her.

“You have the parking here, you wouldn’t have it get all jammed in,” said Paolillo.

Colonial Commons on Indian River Road is currently home to a few small businesses, including Renee’s Resale Clothing outlet. The owner, Renee Mizrahi, also very in favor of her potential new neighbor.

“Just a boost to small business in this area,” said Mizrahi.

She said her understanding of the following Stew Leonard’s has in Connecticut would mean a lot of foot traffic in her plaza.

“The foot traffic would be amazing, I think the traffic would be a little crazy but I am okay with that,” said Mizrahi.

She said she felt the pinch when The Christmas Tree Shop left toward the end of 2023, and wants that traffic back so more eyes land on her storefront right next door.

“Hopefully it will bring some vitality to that area if it does happen, it is not guaranteed yet,” said Orange First Selectman James Zeoli.

He, like many area residents believes the addition of a Stew Leonard’s would be big for the Colonial Commons and the town of Orange.

He knows a lot of people were disappointed when it didn’t happen 20 years ago following some pushback from residents. But he described a very different situation this time around.

“Its in an existing shopping center with existing parking lot, existing buildings, the appropriate and existing zones, and it fills a huge vacancy,” said Zeoli.

But not all were in favor of the prospective new tenant in the Commons.

“It’s going to be really congested and parking will be next to impossible,” said Susan Gustafson.

Gustafson said she isn’t a fan of the local chain and favors traditional grocery stores. She said she would anticipate a big influx in traffic in the area if the grocer moved in.

The first selectman doesn’t think traffic would be a big issue, citing changes made in the area of Indian River Road and Marsh Hill Road over the years, but added there would almost certainly be an increase of traffic.

But some, like Paolillo and Mizrahi, believe it’s a fair trade off to have the grocer closer, and an increase in potential shoppers.

“So many things about it are good, it would be a real benefit to this neighborhood,” said Paolillo.

Town officials also made clear it is not their decision to bring in Stew Leonard’s to the Colonial Commons, it is up to the owner and manager of the property, Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor issued a statement late Monday that said “In deference to our retail partners, we do not comment about potential leasing activity. Once we sign a lease, we are happy to announce new tenants.”