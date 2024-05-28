4-year-old boy drowns in New Jersey pool over holiday weekend

A 4-year-old boy drowned in a residential pool in New Jersey over the holiday weekend, authorities say.

Cops were called to a home in North Brunswick around 7:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of a child found in the pool. When crews arrived, the child wasn't breathing. They performed CPR on him, but he died at a hospital.

It wasn't clear where the adults were when the child went into the pool.

Prosecutors and police issued a joint statement on the death.

"Our hearts are heavy with this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time," they said. "We also urge everyone to ensure the safety of all children when near water."

The investigation is ongoing.