New Jersey

4-year-old boy drowns in New Jersey pool over holiday weekend

"Our hearts are heavy with this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time," police and prosecutors said in a joint statement

By NBC New York Staff

Celine Atelek

A 4-year-old boy drowned in a residential pool in New Jersey over the holiday weekend, authorities say.

Cops were called to a home in North Brunswick around 7:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of a child found in the pool. When crews arrived, the child wasn't breathing. They performed CPR on him, but he died at a hospital.

It wasn't clear where the adults were when the child went into the pool.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Prosecutors and police issued a joint statement on the death.

"Our hearts are heavy with this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time," they said. "We also urge everyone to ensure the safety of all children when near water."

The investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseySwimming
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us