Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    An FDNY firefighter has been critically injured after he fell from a bridge in Brooklyn while responding to a car crash, fire department sources say. 

    The firefighter, who has not yet been identified, was at the scene of a car crash late Sunday and fell off the Mill Basin Bridge on the Belt Parkway, according to he sources. 

    The firefighter was rushed to an area hospital, where they are in critical condition. Mayor de Blasio's press security said on Twitter that the mayor is heading to the hospital. 

    No others details were immediately available. 

    This is a breaking news story. Stay with NBC 4 New York as the story develops. 

