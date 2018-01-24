Cyndi Lauper has sold her gorgeous estate in Stamford, Connecticut, a Colonial-style property the Grammy, Emmy and Tony-award winning artist called home for more than three decades.

The French Country home sits on the 1.58-acre property. The 3885-square-foot home's interior was designed by Howard Kaplan, and includes three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and three fireplaces.

Designer Vince Camuto, founder of Nine West, built the house in 1975. Then, the house was assessed at $601,290. She sold it for $800,000, well below the initial $1.25 million asking price. See the original listing.