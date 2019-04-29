What to Know A rabbi, who was among those injured in a deadly shooting inside a California synagogue, addressed a crowd outside his place of worship

'Terror Will Not Win': Rabbi on Poway Synagogue Shooting

A rabbi, who was among those injured in a deadly shooting inside a Poway, California, synagogue, addressed a crowd outside his place of worship, recalling the devastating events of the attack. “We are here together standing on sacred property -- a synagogue -- a house of prayer where 24 hours ago, we saw terrorism in the worst of way,” Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, 57, said at a press conference. Goldstein said he heard a “large bang” as he walked into the banquet hall before services at the synagogue. The rabbi suffered gunshot wounds to his index fingers, which trauma surgeon Michael Katz said was “the largest injury” of the three surviving victims. Goldstein lost his right index finger. As he was rushing children out, he wrapped his fingers in a prayer shawl. The suspected shooter was later identified as 19-year-old John T. Earnest from San Diego.

Avenatti Due to Be Arraigned on Charges of Cheating, Lying

Attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to be arraigned on charges he stole millions of dollars from clients, cheated on his taxes and lied to investigators. The lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Santa Ana, California, prosecutors said. At the arraignment, Avenatti will be asked to enter a plea and a trial date will be scheduled. Avenatti was indicted earlier this month on 36 counts including wire and bank fraud. He embezzled settlement funds and proceeds from other matters he handled for five clients and doled out small portions, sometimes labeling them as advances to prevent thefts from being discovered, prosecutors said. Avenatti, 48, denied the charges on Twitter, saying he had made powerful enemies and would plead not guilty and fight the case.

William Barr's Testimony to House on Mueller in Doubt Amid Dispute

The Justice Department has informed the House Judiciary Committee that Attorney General William Barr may skip a hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report if committee lawyers seek to question him. The Democratic-run committee plans to allow counsels from both sides to ask Barr about the Russia probe after the traditional round of questioning by lawmakers. Department officials also told the committee that they opposed a plan to go into a closed session if members wanted to discuss redacted portions of Mueller's report, according to a senior Democratic aide on the committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential communications with the department. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said given that Barr had agreed to testify, lawmakers "should be the ones doing the questioning. He remains happy to engage with members on their questions regarding the Mueller report." Barr is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and the House panel. The GOP-led Senate committee is expected to have normal rounds of member questioning.

Dozens Quarantined Over Measles at 2 LA Universities

Dozens of students and staff at two Los Angeles universities have been placed in quarantine because they may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or can't verify that they have immunity. Also, county health officials announced another case of measles in a person who flew in and out of Los Angeles International Airport while infectious, as they continue to reach out to more than 1,500 people who may have been exposed to measles by five others with confirmed cases of the highly contagious infection. Measles in the United States has climbed to its highest level in 25 years, closing in on 700 cases this year in a resurgence largely attributed to misinformation that is turning parents against vaccines. Roughly three-quarters of this year's illnesses have been in New York state. The University of California, Los Angeles, said there were 119 students and 8 faculty members under quarantine, though 43 students and two in the faculty were released by Thursday afternoon after they proved they were immunized.

'Avengers: Endgame' Obliterates Records With $1.2B Opening

The universe belongs to Marvel. "Avengers: Endgame" shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally, reaching a new pinnacle in the blockbuster era that the comic-book studio has come to dominate. The "Avengers" finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates. The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that "Endgame" blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by "Avengers: Infinity War" when it narrowly surpassed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($248 million or about $266 million in inflation adjusted dollars.) "Endgame" was just as enormous overseas. Worldwide, it obliterated the previous record of $640.5 million, also set by "Infinity War." ("Infinity War" didn't open in China, the world's second largest movie market, until two weeks after its debut.) "Endgame" set a new weekend record in China, too, where it made $330.5 million. In one fell swoop, "Endgame" has already made more than movies like "Skyfall," ''Aquaman" and "The Dark Knight Rises" grossed in their entire runs, not accounting for inflation.

Model in Brazil Dies After Falling on Catwalk

A model participating in Sao Paulo's Fashion Week has died after getting sick and falling on the catwalk. A statement from organizers saidTales Soares took ill while in a parade of fashion brand Ocksa. A medical team attended to him on the catwalk and Soares was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The statement did not provide more details. Daily Folha de S. Paulo reported that Soares tripped on his shoelace and fell. According to the paper, people in the crowd initially thought his fall was part of a performance. A photo in the newspaper showed the model lying face down on the catwalk while paramedics attended to him. The paper reported Soares was 26 years old.