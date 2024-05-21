Robber accidentally shoots his accomplice twice on Hell's Kitchen street: Police

Police are searching for a robber who accidentally shot his accomplice on a Hell's Kitchen street after their target tried to get away, according to police.

Video of the incident from around 4:30 a.m. on April 28 shows three people get out of a white sedan near the corner of Twelfth Avenue and West 50th Street, police said. The three men tackled a 35-year-old man and tried to remove the necklace he was wearing.

When the victim tried to run away, one of the suspects opened fire, according to police. But instead of striking his target, the shots struck one of his accomplices in the left leg and chest.

The three men then got back in the car and took off. The victim was not hurt. The suspect who was shot by his accomplice later walked into NYU Langone Medical Center to get treatment for his injuries. The 21-year-old was identified as Benny Polanco of the Bronx, who now faces charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault and more.

Police were still looking for the other suspects seen in the video. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.