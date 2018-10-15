File Photo: A general view during the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park in 2017. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Before you get the chance to utter the words “Trick or Treat,” Bryant Park’s Winter Village will launch for the 2018-2019 season.

The opening for Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is set for noon on Saturday, Oct. 27. The free admission ice skating rink is scheduled to return.

The Winter Village will offer visitors a selection of more than 150 vendors at its Holiday Shops featuring food and artisanal boutiques.

Though the rink and the shops have long been favorites of visitors, a new addition will be added to this year’s winter village, according to the Bryant Park Corporation. The Lodge, a food hall operated by the popular Urbanspace, will be located rinkside near the upper terrace.

The Lodge will feature “a cocktail bar surrounded by a full range of eateries, an outdoor beer garden and other dining options, according to the Bryant Park Corporation.

The Winter Village will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and during the weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2019.

