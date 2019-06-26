Brooklyn Woman Who Helped Islamic State Sentenced to 4 Years - NBC New York
Brooklyn Woman Who Helped Islamic State Sentenced to 4 Years

Published 57 minutes ago

    An American woman who admitted supporting the Islamic State has been sentenced to four years in prison over the objection of prosecutors who wanted her locked up for decades.

    Sinmyah Amera Caesar received the sentence on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. With credit for time served, she'll spend only about 18 months in prison.

    The 24-year-old Caesar had previously agreed to cooperate with the government after pleading guilty to using the internet to help recruit fighters for the Islamic State.

    Prosecutors say she violated the agreement by secretly staying in touch with her IS contacts.

    The government sought a sentence of at least 30 years. But U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein gave Caesar the far lighter punishment after her lawyers argued that she was a good candidate for rehabilitation.

