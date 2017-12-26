For the Beasley family, the Bears jersey wrapped under their Christmas tree this holiday was no ordinary gift.

That's because this jersey was from Patrick Beasley, a father and husband who passed away just three days earlier.

Asha Beasley tweeted Monday that a few weeks before his death, her father accidentally threw away her mother's favorite vintage Chicago Bears jersey.

"She was devastated," Nicole Beasley wrote on Facebook.

But he had plans to make up for it this Christmas.

"Last night, I found a new one hiding in his closet that he was going to give to her this morning," Asha Beasley's tweet read. "Merry Christmas Mommy."

The tweet was accompanied by a video showing Beasley's mother opening the gift from her late husband - a Walter Payton jersey.

The video has since been viewed more than 1.5 million times and garnered responses from both the Chicago Bears and Jarrett Payton, Walter Payton's son.

"Merry Christmas to you and yours, Asha," the Bears wrote. "We're honored to be a small part of it."

Payton called the story "amazing."

"Tell mom I hope she loves her @walterpayton jersey," he wrote. "God bless. #Bears."

Since the video went viral, Asha Beasley said people have been asking how they can help her mom and her family. Others have called on the Bears to give her mother tickets to a game.

But the Beasley family has a different request.

"My dad was a pretty infamous college basketball player," she wrote. "So we decided to set up a scholarship in his name at his alma mater."

The fund is called the Patrick "Pat" Beasley Endowed Scholarship.

"My dad firmly believed in education, and some lucky college student some day will appreciate your contribution, and know his legacy" Asha Beasley wrote.