Army Veteran Thanks Long Island Doctors for 'Second Chance' After Miracle Recovery - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Army Veteran Thanks Long Island Doctors for 'Second Chance' After Miracle Recovery

By Greg Cergol

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Veteran Thanks Long Island Doctors for 'Second Chance' After Miracle Recovery
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A veteran was able to give thanks to doctors Friday for his “second chance” at life.

    • The moment captured between Michael Mendez and his caregivers was one few thought possible last July, when he laid in a coma

    • Mendez arrived at LIJ hospital last summer with stomach pains — a case of pancreatitis — but entered into a coma

    A veteran was able to give thanks to doctors Friday for his “second chance” at life.

    The moment captured between Michael Mendez and his caregivers was one few thought possible last July, when he laid in a coma.

    “They didn't give up on me. They absolutely didn't give up on me,” Mendez said.

    Mendez came to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream (LIJ) hospital last summer with stomach pains — a case of pancreatitis. However, within days the father of two was placed on life support as his vital organs started shutting down.

    Long Island Veteran Wakes Up From Coma After 31 Days

    [NY] Long Island Veteran Wakes Up From Coma After 31 Days

    An Army veteran is thanking doctors and nurses at Northwell Health Hospital after he woke up from a coma after a month last summer. Greg Cergol reports.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    “I just remember feeling numb,” Mendez’s fiancée, Sarah Insolera, said.

    According to Insolera, Mendez’s state was so bleak the family bought a funeral plot.

    But, a team of 36 doctors and nurses didn’t waver and stayed by Menendez’s side — hoping for a miracle.

    “One day he opened his eyes,” Dr. Lisa Chen, Mendez’s doctor, remembered. “We said, ‘You know what? Maybe he is still in there.’”

    Insolera remembers that day fondly.

    “I jumped up. I started screaming and ran to the nurses and said his eyes are open,” she said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Three weeks later the 46-year-old was out of bed, walking on his own.

    “I believe he was truly a fighter- he still is,” LIJ nurse Jackie Nicholls said.

    Mendez’s nurses say his 15 years in the Army have made him a fighter. However, Mendez acknowledges his service also left him with the PTSD and alcohol addiction that nearly killed him.

    Top News Photos: Federal Workers Rally Against Shutdown

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Federal Workers Rally Against Shutdown
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    “I was the last guy who thought I could come out of this and even stop drinking and I did it,” he said.

    If you've ever wondered if coma victims can actually hear what's going on around them, Mendez revealed he could hear the words of love and support from his fiancée who came here every day as well as his family and caregivers.

    “I feel we've both been given a second chance,” Insolera said.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us