 75 Goats and Sheep Escape NJ Livestock Auction, Continuing Nationwide Goat-on-the-Lam Trend - NBC New York
75 Goats and Sheep Escape NJ Livestock Auction, Continuing Nationwide Goat-on-the-Lam Trend

2 hours ago

If you're passing through Hackettstown on Thursday, beware of the goats and sheep -- lots of them. Potentially dozens of the animals are still loose after an escape Wednesday night.
