3-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at New Jersey Recycling Plant

A large fire broke out at a paper recycling center in New Jersey Monday afternoon sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

The fire prompted a 3-alarm response from nearby fire departments to the Colgate Paper Stock Recyclable Processing Facility in New Brunswick.

It's not yet clear what triggered the blaze, sending firefighters rushing to the recycling facility on Industrial Drive before 5 p.m.

Piles of paper sitting in the facility's backlot were seen engulfed in flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This story is developing.

