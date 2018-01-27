4 Teens Missing From Long Island Residential Facility

Edouard Ferguensmy, Joselyn Velasquez and Christopher Jackson. Police didn't have a photo of Treasure Brown. All four teens are missing from the Mercy First residential facility in Syosset.

Four teens are missing from a residential facility on Long Island, police said Saturday.

The teenagers left Mercy First in Syosset on foot on Friday, Nassau County police said.

Edouard Ferguensmy, 15, is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a light colored jacket and blue jeans.

Joselyn Velasquez, 15, is about 5 feet tall. Police didn't have a description of her or her clothing.

Christopher Jackson, 14, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Treasure Brown, 14, is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Police didn't have a description or picture of her.

Police don't know where the teens were going.

Anyone with information about the teens is asked to call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Mercy First was an orphanage but now offers residential programs and foster care services.