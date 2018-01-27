4 Teens Missing From Long Island Residential Facility - NBC New York
4 Teens Missing From Long Island Residential Facility

Published at 11:27 AM EST on Jan 27, 2018 | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Nassau County Police Department
    Edouard Ferguensmy, Joselyn Velasquez and Christopher Jackson. Police didn't have a photo of Treasure Brown. All four teens are missing from the Mercy First residential facility in Syosset.

    What to Know

    • Four teenagers are missing from a residential facility on Long Island, police say

    • The teens left Mercy First in Syosset on foot on Friday

    • Police don't know where they might be headed

    Four teens are missing from a residential facility on Long Island, police said Saturday. 

    The teenagers left Mercy First in Syosset on foot on Friday, Nassau County police said. 

    Edouard Ferguensmy, 15, is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a light colored jacket and blue jeans. 

    Joselyn Velasquez, 15, is about 5 feet tall. Police didn't have a description of her or her clothing. 

    Christopher Jackson, 14, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans. 

    Treasure Brown, 14, is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Police didn't have a description or picture of her. 

    Police don't know where the teens were going. 

    Anyone with information about the teens is asked to call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

    Mercy First was an orphanage but now offers residential programs and foster care services. 

