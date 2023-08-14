1 dead after 2 fall from sixth floor of Brooklyn building on fire, FDNY says

At least one person died Monday after a fire consumed an apartment on the top floor of a Brooklyn apartment building that sent two people leaping from the sixth floor down to the ground below.

FDNY officials confirmed the fatality hours after getting control of the Flatbush fire on Rockaway Parkway. The department initially reported injuries to four people, three of whom had serious injuries. The fourth was able to walk away.

It wasn't immediately clear what specific injuries everyone had.

Upon arrival around 2 p.m., first responders found two people outside who had jumped to get to safety. Witnesses to the commotion said they were a couple of loud explosions coming from the building.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A deputy fire chief at the scene said responding crews were able to quickly knock the fire down and get control of the situation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.