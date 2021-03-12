CRIME STOPPERS

18-Year-Old Woman Whacked in Face With Liquor Bottle in NYC Subway Fight: Cops

The suspect got off the train at 36th Street, leaving the victim bleeding from the forehead; she was treated at a hospital and released

Police are looking for a man who whacked an 18-year-old woman on the forehead with a glass liquor bottle during an argument on a subway in Brooklyn this week.

Authorities said Friday that the victim was on a northbound N train around 8 p.m. Wednesday when the stranger approached. The two started arguing -- it's unclear about what -- and the bottle attack followed shortly thereafter, police say.

The suspect got off the train at 36th Street, leaving the victim bleeding from the forehead. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect in which he appears to be drinking from a container in a black plastic bag (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

