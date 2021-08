This Wednesday, Sept. 1, a psychologist will join "Today in New York" to address questions submitted by viewers regarding mental health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how to approach the challenges as kids prepare to go back to school.

Submit your questions using the form below and see all the questions and answers from our Aug. 25 Ask the Doctor Q&A here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.