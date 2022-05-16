NYC Poised to Hit ‘High' COVID Alert Level in Days; Health Officials Issue New Mask Advisory

New York City is preparing to potentially raise its COVID alert level for the second time this month as a fifth pandemic wave fueled by highly contagious subvariants of the potent omicron strain tightens its grip on the metro area and the nation.

Mayor Eric Adams' office indicated a change could come within "days" in a COVID preparedness update Monday. The Democrat's team also said a new mask advisory from the health department would be issued later in the day.

The five boroughs have been in a "medium" COVID alert state since May 2 after passing a key threshold -- 200 new daily cases per 100,000 residents over a rolling seven-day period. An upgrade to "high" alert status would require COVID hospitalizations to hit a critical benchmark -- 10 new admissions per 100,000 residents on a rolling basis -- as well. And the five boroughs are precariously close.

At the time health officials announced the change to medium alert, the rolling hospitalization rate was 6.8 per 100,000 residents, while the rolling new case rate was 218.22. Both rates have steadily been increasing since, to 9.2 and 303.33 now.

NYC DOH

Any upgrade to high alert status would strictly be linked to concern about overwhelming the healthcare system in terms of hospitalizations. To this point, infections have been soaring but symptoms have been mild and the hospitalization rate has stayed manageable. Officials don't expect another severe surge like the one omicron triggered in January, but they're wary of the need to reserve resources.

Should the alert level be elevated as the health department anticipates, it wouldn't trigger any new COVID mandates. Those would be considered only if the alert level reached "very high," which is the highest of the four tiers, health officials say.

But the recommendations are clear. The health advisory that city officials plan to issue later Monday urges all residents to use high-quality face masks -- like KN95 and KF94 masks and N95 respirators -- when indoors and in public settings, including at grocery stores, building lobbies, offices, stores and other shared spaces where individuals may interact (think restrooms, hallways, meeting areas).

The advisory is expected to convey special urgency around face coverings for people who are at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID, namely those who are older than 65 or who are not vaccinated, city health officials say.

Anyone not eligible for vaccination due to age or some other reason is urged to avoid crowded settings and non-essential gatherings, particularly indoor ones.

New York City had managed to evade the brunt of the omicron subvariant-fueled COVID spread blamed for high infection rates in other parts of the state, like the Central New York and Western regions, in recent months. But the needle is moving.

As of the health department's latest update, the rolling new case average is up 13% over the average for the previous four weeks, and the rolling positivity rate is above 9%. Raw hospitalization numbers are down on a rolling basis, but given the lag factor associated with this metric, health officials likely expect them to climb.

New confirmed COVID deaths vacillate a bit from day to day but for the most part, any percentage change in either direction reflects about five people, a relatively small number but one of critical importance to the families of those victims.