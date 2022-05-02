NYC Raises COVID Alert Level as New Cases Surpass Key Threshold: What to Know

New York City raised its COVID alert level to medium on Monday as cases surpassed a rate of 200 per 100,000 people in the five boroughs, health officials said. It marks the first time the health department has adjusted that level since debuting the new system under Mayor Eric Adams' administration earlier this year.

No new COVID protocol will be implemented (or reimplemented) at this point, but should the alert level reach high -- the highest of the three laid out by health officials -- the city will consider requiring face masks in all public indoor settings again.

For now, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan says New Yorkers should exercise greater caution than they have in the last few weeks -- and those who are at higher risk for severe disease from COVID, for whatever reason, are advised to consider avoiding crowded indoor gatherings and other higher-risk situations.

The city continues to recommend that all New Yorkers, vaccinated or not, wear a mask in public indoor settings as highly contagious subvariants of omicron continue to spread across the city, state and much of the globe.

"The coming weeks will be critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to a low-risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring," Vasan said. "And remember, the steps you take to protect yourself also protect others, especially those most vulnerable. As a city, we have the tools we need to beat back this virus. As New Yorkers, we are in this together. By incorporating these steps into our daily lives, we can continue to look out for one another and ourselves."

Vasan had laid the foundation for Monday's decision in the first few days of April. Cases were rising, he said, and likely would continue to rise for a couple of weeks, meaning New Yorkers should prepare themselves to transition to a new alert level.

New York City has managed to evade the brunt of the omicron subvariant-fueled COVID spread blamed for high infection rates in other parts of the state, like the Central New York and Western regions, in recent weeks. But the needle is moving.

Last week, the CDC classified 40 of America's more than 3,200 counties as high risk for COVID, based on its community-level assessment system. That was up from the previous week, and more than half of the high-risk counties were in New York.

None, though, were in New York City at the time. None of New York City's five counties were even considered medium risk just a few days ago.

As of Monday, both Manhattan and Staten Island are in the CDC's medium risk level. And the orange (high) and yellow (medium) shades afflicting mainly western, central and northern counties in the state just a week or two ago trickled down.