New York Nears a Half-Million Confirmed COVID Cases as Cluster Battle Continues

What to Know New York state is on the brink of 500,000 confirmed COVID cases, the fourth-highest total in America; it still has reported far more deaths than any other U.S. state and many other countries

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has touted his micro-cluster strategy as an effective containment tool; it appears to be working in the city, though Rockland County red zone numbers popped up last week

Despite its cluster battles, New York's overall infection rate hasn't risen dramatically, even as cases and hospitalizations rise; with the hotspot areas, the seven-day rolling infection rate is 1.15 percent

Nearly eight months to the day it announced its first coronavirus case in New York City, the Empire State is on the verge of a half-million confirmed COVID cases, trailing only Texas, California and Florida, which saw their initial surges hit later.

As of Tuesday, the official state toll was 498, 646, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo adding nearly 2,000 new cases to the tally. Officials acknowledge the actual number of cases could be 10 times higher -- or more -- given testing constraints. New York tests more per capita than any place in the world, Cuomo has said. Still, asymptomatic and other cases inevitably slip through the cracks to some degree.

Back in April, that half-million case mark seemed like an inevitable for New York. Then, over the summer, as infection rates plunged to record lows, it appeared the former epicenter of the national crisis had cracked the code to containment. Now, as cases rise in virtually every U.S. state (and deaths in most), the tide is shifting.

Various cluster areas in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties have driven the vast majority of New York's new cases and its new hospitalizations, the latter of which is now in the midst of a five-day stretch above 1,000. The daily death toll has been inching up too, hitting a recent high of 15 Tuesday but one that falls remarkably, and mercifully, well before the 800-a-day losses in April.

Gov. Cuomo has touted his micro-cluster strategy as an effective control tool; it appears to be working in the city, where some restrictions were eased last week, though in at least one red zone (Rockland County), the numbers popped up again.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was "hopeful" that new restrictions imposed on problem areas of Brooklyn could be lifted this week or the next, but that decision is entirely up to the governor who previously said the red, orange and yellow zones would be reassessed every 10 days. (Here's a quick look at all the updated cluster zone maps and a reminder of the rules.)

"I'd say based on the numbers that we've heard from the State and what we're seeing ourselves, they're all tracking in a good direction by and large," the mayor told reporters on Tuesday. "I don't know with all of the red zone areas will be treated the same. I just don't know how the state is thinking about that."

Brooklyn's red zone areas have a 4.23 percent positivity rate over a rolling seven-day period, which likely would fall short of the progress Cuomo wants to see before he makes a chance. The city's other cluster zone areas are in Queens and those are all yellow zones, meaning they have heightened precautions in schools -- like mandatory weekly testing -- but can keep those and businesses open. Far Rockaway has seen the most rapid progress; that yellow zone now has a rolling weekly positivity rate below 2 percent. It'll have to get even lower to move out of a cluster zone area entirely, based on the benchmarks Cuomo revealed last week.

Of the two remaining red zones in the state, Orange County has the best chance of seeing its total shutdown lifted. It has a rolling seven-day positivity average of 2.3 percent and its daily rates the last two days of testing were below 2 percent.

Rockland, on the other hand, is a different story. Its rolling weekly positivity rate bumped up to 4.21 percent the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 24 after lowering to 3.65 percent the week prior. That's still a marked improvement from the 9.77 percent average it was seeing the first week of October.

Combined, all red, orange and yellow zones in New York have a rolling positivity rate of 3.32 percent, which is still 10 to 15 times lower than some of America's most struggling states are seeing right now. New York's rolling infection rate remains one of the nation's lowest -- 1.39 percent with those focus areas, which are oversampled in testing, included and 1.15 percent excluding them.

Cuomo has warned micro-clusters will be the new normal heading through fall and he plans to implement the same hyperlocal strategy regarding restrictions to curb the risk of spread. By the time winter comes, he hopes to have a safe, widely available and effective vaccine, but has expressed doubt one could be deliverable to up to 40 million New Yorkers by December. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has warned mitigation measures like masks and social distancing will be needed well after the initial rollout of any vaccine.

Fauci has also expressed grave concern that the United States is trending in a dangerous direction as colder weather and the holidays approach. Newly confirmed infections per day are rising in 47 states, and deaths are up in 34, according to Johns Hopkins. In the last two weeks alone, deaths per day have soared 10 percent nationwide.

To date, the United States has confirmed more than 8.7 million coronavirus cases, more than any country in the world by nearly a million, and reported nearly 227,000 deaths, about 69,000 more than the next closest country (Brazil), according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins.