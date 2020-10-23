Movie Theaters Outside NYC Reopen After 7 Months; Cluster Work Continues

What to Know Movie theaters outside NYC reopen Friday at 25% capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen; Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't yet set a date to reopen them in the five boroughs

Movie theaters in New York state can reopen beginning Friday with restrictions on audience size and other precautions in place -- except for those in New York City, which also lagged the rest of the state in reopening on indoor dining and malls.

Welcoming audiences for the first time in seven months, the big screens will be restricted to 25% of capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Masks will be required and there will be assigned seating to ensure social distancing.

The oldest movie on Long Island, The Bellmore Playhouse in Nassau County, has survived the 1918 Spanish Flu and it's determined to also survive the coronavirus. To make sure moviegoers are safe, the theater installed new air filtration systems as well as hand sanitizer stations.

"We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls asking us about our showtimes, lot of emails… so hopefully, we’ll have success tomorrow," Robin Sullivan, a staff member at Bellmore, said ahead of the reopening. But with limited capacity in the single-screen theater, is it enough to make the comeback a success?

Bellmore owner Anne Stampfel says, "it's a start."

"It's cash flow. It's getting people off unemployment, including myself. I had never been unemployed until this happened," she said.

More reopenings in New York are expected next week as a number of schools in Queens welcome back students in-person on Monday. It comes after schools in both orange and red microcluster zones had to switch all-remote for two weeks.

Nonessential businesses, including indoor dining, reopened Thursday also in parts of Queens, where Cuomo eased the rules a day earlier.

In Brooklyn's highest-risk area, its red zone in places like Borough Park, strict virus control measures will be extended, with Cuomo citing ongoing issues as far as COVID positivity rates and community compliance.

Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged people were frustrated but noted how quickly progress came in Queens -- and said it likely wouldn't be much longer before restrictions could lift in Brooklyn.

The maps for Orange and Rockland counties were not changed either. While the governor noted improvement, he said it wasn't enough.

The cluster zone saga may be the new way of life for parts of New York -- at least for now. Cuomo said he would reassess the metrics -- including positivity rates, hospitalization and new case trends, local enforcement and community compliance -- on a moving 10-day period. He said he'd make adjustments as progress warrants. And he has the flexibility to do the same if new issues emerge.

Cuomo said Thursday the positivity rate in the micro-clusters (red, orange and yellow zones combined) was 3.2 percent, and that the statewide positivity rate excluding those clusters was 0.96 percent (1.2 percent if the clusters are included.) Those numbers are improved from a day prior.

