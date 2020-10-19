Cuomo Touts Hotspot Progress, Stays Mum on New Rules' End Date as NJ Daily Cases Soar

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there's been improved compliance in New York's hotspots, but he hasn't yet set a timeframe to relax new rules; the mayor's office says he won't recommend one way or another

The new restrictions have been imposed in red, orange and yellow zones in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange and Broome counties for more than a week now; they're in place for a minimum of 14 days

Meanwhile, New Jersey is facing some upticks of its own; the state reported its second-highest daily case total in five months Sunday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said over the weekend that targeting viral hotspots on a "block-by-block level" in four New York counties has thus far proven successful, though he stopped short of revealing a timeline for relaxing restrictions that closed schools and businesses in those areas nearly two weeks ago.

New Jersey, meanwhile, could be nearing a situation that warrants reinstatement of some COVID rules in certain areas. Gov. Phil Murphy reported more than 1,200 new cases Sunday, New Jersey's second-highest daily total in five months as the statewide positivity rate topped 10 percent -- the threshold for the tri-state quarantine list -- over a seven-day rolling average per 100,000 people.

The governor will likely address the latest spike in his Monday COVID briefing.

When asked previously, as cases started to show an uptick in Ocean and Monmouth counties, whether he would impose new shutdowns, Murphy said "everything is on the table." He noted that indoor dining did not appear to be a factor, pointing instead to small family gatherings where guards are let down.

Murphy also indicated, though, that any potential new restrictions, should they be warranted, would likely be similar to the narrowly targeted geographic ones in New York. The New Jersey governor compared it to using a "scalpel" to carve out certain COVID blights in highly specific areas within specific communities.

That's more or less precisely how Cuomo has approached the New York clusters, which have driven statewide and citywide hospitalizations to their highest levels in months. He said the lifting of the new restrictions, which apply to various degrees based on a color-coded risk mapping scheme, won't depend on the same reopening benchmarks that the initial phased statewide reopening did.

Rather, he said his team looks at day-to-day changes to adjust the cluster zones and reshape boundaries quickly to meet the demands of the latest testing. The harshest restrictions, which apply in red zones, affect just 2.8 percent of the state's population. That same 2.8 percent has accounted for a disproportionate share of new cases statewide in recent weeks, though the ratio is starting to dip.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The rules were put in place for a minimum of two weeks. While Mayor Bill de Blasio has noted signs of improvement in Brooklyn and Queens hotspots, a spokesperson told News 4 Sunday that City Hall has no plans to recommend the state lift the restrictions when that minimum window hits Thursday.

“The State hasn't given us any indication they are removing the restriction. We don't have plans at the moment to recommend otherwise," City Hall press secretary Bill Neidhardt said. "Cluster zone numbers have seemed to level off, which is encouraging, but we have more to go. We must make progress this week in driving these numbers down further."

While the tri-state area has mostly kept the virus under control in recent months, cases have been rising again globally and nationally. At least seven U.S. states have recently set new records for single-day increases in coronavirus cases, prompting some to set new restrictions as concerns mount over possible "superspreader events" during the upcoming holiday season.

Worldwide, the case total topped 40 million early Monday. Some countries have reinstituted nationwide closures, while others hope smaller-scale shutdowns can work.

Public health experts say the message behind the measures is key for the hotspot-targeted approach to work.

“Lead with: ‘Here’s a community in need. ... We should be empathetic,’” said Rutgers University epidemiology and biostatistics professor Henry F. Raymond. “It’s not a criticism of those people’s behaviors. It’s just saying, ’These communities might need more attention.'"

Cuomo has faced a series of emergency court orders against the state over the last two weeks, primarily from religious institutions trying to block the capacity limitations on houses of worship. Judges have sided with the state in each case.

The state also moved over the weekend to shut down a planned Brooklyn wedding that up to 10,000 people were expected to attend Monday. The nuptials are still permitted to proceed, though just close friends and family can attend.