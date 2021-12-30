CDC Estimates Omicron Is Up to 97% of NY Area Cases; Mayor-Elect Readies for Variant Fight

What to Know NYC is preparing to transfer its reins of power to a new mayor as it fights its years-long COVID battles on a new and unpredictable front in the omicron variant; officials say the peak hasn't hit yet

Even though the omicron variant is associated with milder symptoms than delta, and could even mirror the common cold in terms of impact for many, those milder outcomes are highly contingent on vaccination

CDC data says omicron could account for anywhere from 70% to 97% of current infections in the New York area for the week ending Dec. 25. Nationally, the prevalence is estimated to be as high as 74%

New York City's incoming leader is expected to unveil his plans to combat an omicron-fueled surge that's generating positives among one in five residents tested later Thursday as the outgoing one holds his final COVID briefing as mayor.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be joined by Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi as well as incoming Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, who will lead the city's health department starting in March, in Brooklyn to talk 2022 pandemic strategy as the new variant generates unprecedented case growth across the five boroughs.

One major decision Adams will likely have to make fairly quickly is whether to keep de Blasio's strictest-in-the-nation vaccine mandate in its current form after he is sworn in on Saturday in Times Square. The Democrat has repeatedly said he reserves the right to assess the situation with his own team once in office and will make a decision that protects the interests of both public health and the economy.

The former Brooklyn borough president has said he's concerned about how the private-sector vaccine rules will affect small businesses, many of whom may not have the staffing resources to accommodate absences over non-compliance.

They don't have to fire or discipline employees who aren't vaccinated, but they do need to keep them out of the physical workplace. The rules also call for detailed documentation of vaccine proof and follow-up on second dose appointments for businesses, adding another complex administrative layer for management.

NBC New York's Gus Rosendale reports.

Among the other core pandemic challenges facing the new administration: raising vaccination rates in lower-than-average dose areas, increasing testing capacity, availability and hastening turnaround times, keeping children in schools and preventing worker shortages. One of the most concerning issues as of late is the spike in hospitalizations, especially among unvaccinated individuals and children.

Even though the omicron variant is associated with milder symptoms than delta, and could even mirror the common cold in terms of impact for many, those milder outcomes are highly contingent on vaccination -- and boosters. New York City has seen COVID hospitalizations among kids quintuple in the last three weeks. Statewide, pediatric hospitalizations have doubled in the same time frame.

As of the latest data update, the city's rolling daily case average is up 122% over the averages for the prior four weeks. There's been a 10-fold increase in transmission across the city. The hospitalization rate -- the seven-day average of NYC residents per 100,000 who are in a hospital with COVID -- doubled in the last five days.

About 2,215 of every 100,000 Manhattan residents tested positive in the last seven days. The rate across all five boroughs is 1,997 per 100,000.

The toll of the last two pandemic years on the city continues to mount as year-over-year statistics bring some of the loss into sharper focus. Total New York City deaths increased by 51% in 2020 over 2019 (54,559 to 82,143), while total births declined by 9.4%. The numbers are still being analyzed as part of the city's annual vital statistics report, but New Yorkers know full well the start of 2021 was tragically similar to the devastating end of 2020. They're reliving some of that nightmare now.

As Chokshi said in a statement on the data release, “We have seen the devasting toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in New York City and these new data from 2019 will help us better understand that toll. New Yorkers have suffered so much. My heart is with all New Yorkers mourning a friend, family member or loved one lost to this terrible virus."

With deaths tending to lag hospitalizations, officials are keeping a close eye on ICU beds and hospital capacity. More than 960 patients statewide are in ICUs, with another 17 added to the total on Wednesday. New York City has 3,178 COVID patients in hospitals, 369 of them in the ICU, according to the state's latest data.

Both numbers continue to trend sharply upward and have increased 648% and 224%, respectively, since Nov. 1 alone. Gov. Kathy Hochul says neither the city nor the state has yet experienced omicron's peak, though it's expected in short order.

"We're basically preparing for a January surge. We know it's coming. And we're naive to think it won't," Hochul said Wednesday as she reported a single-day case number that obliterated earlier records.

Omicron has fueled unprecedented daily infections across the U.S. as well. America set a record seven-day case average on Tuesday, according to NBC News data.

The average of 262,034 daily cases eclipsed the former record set on Jan. 11 of 252,776 new cases a day. It dropped a bit, according to the CDC, to around 240,400 cases per day on Wednesday, still up 60% over the previous week.

The variant, the first local case of which was reported on Dec. 2, accounted for 74.2% of genetically sequenced positive New York COVID samples uploaded to GISAID, the world's largest repository of COVID-19 sequences, over the last two weeks. That's up from 73.3% a day ago, 11.1% in the two-week period ending Dec. 18 and from 2.2% in the two-week period before that, state data shows.

CDC data for the latest two weeks says omicron could account for anywhere from 70% to 97% of current infections in the New York area for the week ending Dec. 25. Nationally, the prevalence is estimated to be as high as 74%, the agency says.

New York City's own data puts omicron's share of cases at just 5% of tested samples, though the health department admits its reporting can't keep up with omicron's rate of spread and instead refers to the CDC data for more accuracy.

The severity of omicron is taking its toll, generating record-breaking case increases as cities from coast to coast scramble to try and slow the spread. NBC News' Liz McLaughlin has the latest from the head of the CDC on the incubation period and more.