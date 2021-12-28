NYC to Double COVID Testing in Schools, Including for the Vaxxed, Amid Jarring Spike in Child Hospitalizations

What to Know Omicron is driving soaring rates in COVID infections and hospitalizations, especially among the vaccinated; admissions among NYC kids have quintupled in the last three weeks, officials say

The combined threats of the variant, its link to higher yet more mild breakthrough infection rates, the holidays and lagging vaccination rates among young kids are driving new worries on schools

Historically, NYC schools have been one of the lowest COVID transmission spots. Will that hold after the holidays? As of the latest data, there are 1,383 confirmed cases, 65% of them among students

New York City public schools will double their weekly PCR testing volume, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and open the option to staff as well in a bid to quell concerns over spiking COVID-19 hospitalizations among kids before they return to the classroom on Monday following a week-long holiday break.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Those are some of the immediate changes to better secure schools from this latest COVID wave, which Gov. Kathy Hochul said "is affecting children more than the past variants" as she briefly joined Mayor Bill de Blasio's COVID update Tuesday.

"Before we always said, 'Don't worry so much.' That was a different variant," Hochul said. "We all have such a public interest. We saw the failed experiment, despite the very best efforts of incredibly hard-working, passionate teachers who did their very best with remote teaching and the parents who were just pulling their hair out at kitchen tables trying to make sure that it worked successfully."

The Democrat pledged to keep funneling state resources the city's way as needed, especially when it comes to tests. And de Blasio says the city intends to use them.

At-home tests will be a key component of the school safety plan to start the new year as well as more in-school testing, the mayor said. He doubled down on an oft-repeated refrain of his over the last nearly two years of the COVID pandemic.

"Schools have been safe. Schools are where kids need to be," the mayor said, emphatically. "The science is clear. Schools need to be open -- [for] their health needs, physical health, mental health, nutritional health, academic needs."

Hochul echoed de Blasio's fervency in her remarks, saying it's critical that New York kids get back to physical classrooms as soon as the winter break ends.

U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening the time that close contacts have to quarantine. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

"Everybody did their part," she added. "But we also understand that schools are safe, as a result of our joint mandates. We all have to do our part to continue to make sure that parents feel comfortable when they send their children back. We have one common battle to fight -- and that is against this variant."

Still-too-low vaccination rates among elementary and middle school kids in the nation's largest public school district combined with a testing demand so intense that New Yorkers literally climbed over each other to snare free at-home tests during two citywide giveaways last week are only fueling those concerns.

Could New York City schools, long hailed as one of the safest places to be for kids throughout this pandemic because of low in-class transmission rates, be forced to add a remote learning option to start the new year? Right now, the plan is no.

But as Hochul said a day ago, that could be "subject to change in the future" depending on omicron and other trends. It was the first time she had hedged even fractionally on the in-person schooling issue since her swearing-in in August.

COVID-19 at New York City Public Schools

This map shows all known cases of COVID-19 at New York City public schools. It is updated Sunday through Friday at 5:30 PM.

Building that has been closed

One or more classrooms has been closed

A member of the school community has tested positive but the school community was not exposed

What has changed? Omicron, officials say. New York schools were among the first in the country to implement vaccination mandates for Department of Education staff, 96% of whose employees are vaccinated as of Tuesday, de Blasio said.

But omicron's evidenced vaccine evasiveness has reinvigorated concerns about spread rates even in communities where they have been exceptionally low.

As of the latest data, there are 1,383 confirmed positive COVID cases in NYC schools, 65% of them among students. Since schools reopened in person in September, students have accounted for 71% of the 26,274 confirmed infections.

Sixty-four public school classrooms were closed as of Dec. 27 (students' last day before holiday break was Dec. 23), while 1,011 classrooms were partially quarantined. Zero schools were closed completely because of outbreaks.

Even though the new variant is associated with milder symptoms than delta, those milder outcomes are highly contingent on vaccination -- and boosters. New York City has since COVID hospitalizations among kids quintuple in the last three weeks. Statewide, pediatric hospitalizations have doubled in the same time frame.

According to the state, none of the kids in the 5-to-11-year-old age group who have had to be hospitalized with COVID this month were vaccinated. That compares with about a quarter of older kids hospitalized in December, state officials say.

Both rates are significantly lower than their vaccination rates statewide (16.6% for those 5-11; 64.2% for those 12-17). An even smaller share of the youngest eligible group in New York City is fully vaccinated (15.7%), though the city's school pop-up vaccination sites are credited with helping fuel higher rates (70.8%) for kids 12-17.

Hochul, de Blasio and Adams have all urged parents to take advantage of the holiday break to get their children dosed if they haven't done so yet. To expedite the pace, New York City added kids aged 5 to 11 to its indoor vaccine mandate, but they only have to show proof of one vaccine dose. The mandate toughened Monday to require two for everyone aged 12 and older.

Officials hope those adjustments, along with increased testing capacity for schools, will help mitigate the recent viral spikes. New York City schools already test children from first grade up on a randomized, weekly basis, though the number of kids tested in any given week is just a fraction of the student population.

It's unclear if the number tested in schools will rise in the coming weeks, but the capacity is expected to be there. Up to 3.5 million COVID tests due to arrive in New York state have been pre-allocated to schools, 2 million of them to New York City. Schools will decide whether to test kids onsite or send the kits home with them.

"State and city working together, we're going to make sure there's no shortage of supply as well as making sure in the case we need ambulances, we just sent 10 more ambulances to New York City as well," Hochul said, vowing to continue a spirit of collaboration with the mayor that didn't exist with her predecessor.

Another 40 city-run test sites are scheduled to open this week, bringing the number available currently to above 150.

Schools are one of the few places where masks remain universally required regardless of vaccination status. That at least seems like it will stay the norm for the foreseeable future, as will other enhanced school safety protocols like deep cleans, weekly testing, social distancing and outdoor learning as appropriate.

Omicron has fueled unprecedented daily infections across the U.S. and New York, which shattered its own single-day record at least eight times in the last 11 days.

The variant, the first locally confirmed case of which on Dec. 2, accounted for more than two-thirds of genetically sequenced positive New York COVID samples uploaded to GISAID, the world's largest repository of COVID-19 sequences, over the last two weeks. That's up from 11.1% in the two-week period ending Dec. 18 and from 2.2% in the two-week period before that, state data shows.

CDC data for the latest two weeks says omicron could account for anywhere from 70% to 97% of current infections in the New York area for the week ending Dec. 25. Nationally, the prevalence is estimated to be as high as 74%, the agency says.