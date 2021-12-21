NYC Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID Boosters at City-Run Sites Before New Year's

What to Know NYC is offering cash incentives to people who get boosters at city-run sites between now and New Year's Eve in a bid to slow omicron's spread, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday

Breakthrough infections are jolting the city's pandemic rebound to its core, prompting officials at all levels of government to urge fully vaccinated people to get the extra booster dose protection

Both Moderna and Pfizer have released data showing their booster doses provide significant increases in protection against omicron compared with the general two-dose regimen for full vaccination

New York City is digging back into its pockets as it scrambles to curb the record-setting omicron tide, offering $100 cash to anyone who gets a COVID-19 booster at a city-run vaccine site between now and New Year's Eve, the mayor said Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, in his waning days in office, made the announcement during his third COVID briefing in three days as he seeks to boost protection for the one-time pandemic epicenter. Find the city-run site closest to you here.

A day ago, the Democrat warned his health team expects the current surge to intensify in short order -- contributing to an unprecedented increase in viral spread -- but this latest wave is only expected to last a few weeks. Here's hoping.

The city's rolling case weekly average is up nearly 123% over the averages for the prior four weeks, Tuesday's data shows. Hospitalizations are up 12% by the same parameters, but the vast majority of those cases are people who aren't vaccinated.

"We're going to have a challenging few weeks, but the good news is based on everything our healthcare leadership understands at this moment, we are talking about a matter of weeks." de Blasio said Monday. "We're going to see a really fast upsurge in cases. We're going to see a lot of New Yorkers affected by omicron."

"What we do know is omicron moves very fast, it's very transmissible," he added. "It moves fast, we have to move faster. And we do know vaccination helps."

That appears most true when it comes to preventing severe illness from omicron. Mounting evidence shows two vaccine doses have plunging efficacy against the newest variant of concern. Boosters provide even more protection, Pfizer and Moderna have said their data shows. And any doses of the three main COVID vaccines provide more protection than no doses at all, the CDC director has said.

Omicron has already usurped the delta variant as the most dominant COVID strain in the United States, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all new cases last week, officials say. There was nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of new U.S. infections in just a week, according to the CDC.

New York City data only has omicron representing 1% of all genetically sequenced cases, but so few positive samples are tested like that (3.6% statewide) that the actual count is likely far higher, officials say. The positivity rates the five boroughs have experienced so far this month reflect the heightened contagiousness of omicron, which is said to replicate up to 70 times faster in airways than delta.

As New York City's top doctor recently said, "Omicron has proven to be the fastest, fittest and most formidable COVID-19 variant due to its ability to evade the immune system, meaning that those who’ve already had COVID and those who are vaccinated are more likely to be infected with omicron compared to past variants."

While early data has shown this variant may be more vaccine-resistant than earlier COVID strains, accounting in part for rising rates of breakthrough infections, all existing vaccines provide more protection against the variant than no vaccine -- and booster shots multiply that protection considerably, the drugmakers have said.

Moderna was the latest to supply evidence on that front Monday regarding its COVID vaccine booster and omicron. Pfizer has said its booster is highly effective while AstraZeneca reported last week its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, retained effectiveness against omicron. More analyses on that treatment are expected soon.

