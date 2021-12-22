Dave Chokshi to Stay as NYC's Top Doc Through March

Dr. Dave Chokshi, the commissioner of the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, will stay on in that role through mid-March, Mayor-elect Eric Adams said Wednesday.

Chokshi will then be replaced by Dr. Ashwin Vasan, a primary care physician and mental health expert.

Chokshi, often referred to as "the city's doctor," became health commissioner in Aug. 2020. He also remains a practicing primary care physician at Bellevue.

Vasan is CEO of Fountain House, a nonprofit that works on healthcare and opportunities for the seriously mentally ill. He is also on the faculty at Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health and treats patients at New York-Presbyterian.