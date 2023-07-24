Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to ‘X,' replaces iconic bird logo

Twitter owner Elon Musk officially changed the company's famous bird logo to an "X" on Monday as part of a sweeping rebrand.

Musk, who acquired the platform for $44 billion late last year, wrote in a post Sunday that the company would soon "bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." As of Monday, the domain X.com directs users to Twitter's homepage, though Twitter.com also remains live. Branding in the mobile app has not changed for many users yet.

The transition from Twitter to X reflects Musk's vision to turn the platform into what he has called an "everything app." Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote in a post Sunday that X will be "centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking." She added that the platform will also be powered by artificial intelligence.

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

The company first began its transition to X in April, when the name of Twitter Inc. changed to X Corp., according to court filings.

Musk, who serves as executive chairman and CTO of the company, said Monday that tweets will now be called "x's," though when asked about what retweets would be called, he wrote that the "concept should be rethought."

He shared a photo of the X logo projected onto the company's headquarters Monday.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The Tesla CEO tweeted Sunday that he likes the letter "x," and his affinity for it isn't new, according to his other business ventures. SpaceX, Musk's rocket manufacturer, also features an X as its logo, and Musk recently launched a new artificial intelligence startup called xAI, with the lofty goal to "understand the true nature of the universe."

Musk also founded X.com before it merged with Confinity and rebranded to PayPal in 2001. He repurchased the domain from PayPal in 2017.