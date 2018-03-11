Musk Projects Mars Spaceship Will Be Ready for Short Trips by 2019 - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
East River Chopper Crash Kills 5
logo_nyc_2x

Musk Projects Mars Spaceship Will Be Ready for Short Trips by 2019

"We are building the first Mars, or interplanetary ship, and I think well be able to short trips, flights by first half of next year"

Published at 12:57 AM EDT on Mar 12, 2018 | Updated at 1:27 AM EDT on Mar 12, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Musk Projects Mars Spaceship Will Be Ready for Short Trips by 2019
    Getty Images/Mark Brake
    In this September 29, 2017 file photo, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. Musk detailed the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars.

    Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk spoke Sunday about the timeline for sending a space vehicle to Mars at South by Southwest festival held in Austin, Texas, CNBC reported. 

    Musk told the audience that the milestone for sending a space vehicle to Mars is as early as next year.

    The venture, announced in 2017, aims to send a cargo mission to the Red Planet by 2022. SpaceX's ultimate objective is to plant the seeds to put a human colony on Mars.

    SpaceX's BFR rocket system flight could cost up to the $5 to $6 million range, CNBC reported. 

    The billionaire told the audience that "we are building the first Mars, or interplanetary ship, and I think well be able to short trips, flights by first half of next year," CNBC reported. 




    Get More at CNBC

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us