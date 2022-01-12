All 17 NYC Apartment Fire Victims Have Been Identified; None Was Older Than 50

What to Know Eight children are among the 17 confirmed dead in Sunday's Bronx fire tragedy; many are still fighting for their lives in hospitals

Each of the fatalities were people overcome by smoke as hallways of the 19-story East 181st Street building turned into ash clouds

The dead range in age from just 2 to 50 years old

All 17 victims who lost their lives Sunday in New York City's deadliest fire in three decades have now been identified, with the last of the names being released by fire officials early Wednesday.

The dead ranged in age from 2 to 50. Some were part of the same families. Some died at hospitals, others at the 181st Street scene.

All succumbed to smoke inhalation as thick, billowing ash clouds enveloped hallways in their 19-story Bronx building and blocked escapes.

Dozens are still said to be battling life-threatening injuries, meaning the devastating toll may rise in the days and weeks to come as well.

These are the names of the 17 casualties, listed from youngest to oldest:

Ousmane Konteh, age 2, male

Fatoumata Dukureh, age 5, female

Omar Jambay, age 6, male

Haouwa Mahamdou, age 5, female

Mariam Dukureh, age 11, female

Mustapha Dukyhreh, age 12, male

Seydou Toure, age 12, male

Muhammed Drammeh, age 12, male

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, age 19, female

Foutmala Drammeh, age 21, female

Sera Janneh, age 27, female

Isatou Jabbie, age 31, female

Hagi Jawara, age 37, male

Haja Dukureh, age 37, female

Fatoumata Tunkara, age 43, female

Haji Dukary, age 49, male

Fatoumata Drammeh, age 50, female

The fire was sparked by a malfunctioning space heater in one of the third-floor units on East 181st Street. Two safety doors that should have automatically closed as part of the city's fire code did not close, which fueled the spread of smoke and fire.

It's not clear if they failed to work or were manually disabled. An investigation into the tragedy is ongoing, while the city now faces a $1 billion lawsuit in the case.

The Red Cross is assisting at least 53 families displaced by the blaze, providing housing for 34 of those families.. Here are some ways you can help the victims.