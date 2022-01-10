Bronx Fire Tragedy: How to Help the Victims

In the aftermath of New York City's deadliest fire in more than 30 years, many of those who survived the flames have lost so much — and there are multiple ways to help them in what will most certainly be an extended time of need.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has set up a fund for the Bronx residents impacted by the blaze that killed at least 19 people — including nine children — and injured more than 60. People can find out how to donate to that fund here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The city's Office of Emergency Management said Sunday it is only taking monetary donations at this time. Funds raised will help provide support for the victims and their families, as well as help distribute emergency relief supplies.

Many others have offered to help raise money for the victims as well. Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel said that her charity that provides emergency assistance, bstrong, will distribute survival kits & cash cards to those impacted, and has already committed to an initial donation worth $100,000. To donate, click here.

For those looking to donate other items, the Red Cross was moving to set up a site at Monroe College's Ustin Hall at 2375 Jerome Avenue, to provide emergency relief to families. The Red Cross said they were providing support and emergency relief for 21 families, including 54 adults and 24 children. The Gambian Youth Organization, located at 214 East 181st Street, is also accepting water, food and clothes for families.

The Bronx Democratic Party tweeted a list of priority items needed, including new and unused clothes, food gift cards, bottled water, unused bedding, diapers and baby items, hygiene products and toiletries, and packaged food. They also listed four locations where donations will be accepted, including State Senator Gustavo Rivera's office in Grand Concourse, Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia's office on Jerome Avenue, and Councilmember Oswald Feliz's office on East Fordham Road.

We are collecting donations and relief supplies to assist the families affected by the fire in the Bronx today including new clothes, gift cards, baby items, and toiletries. Donations can be dropped off at various offices and locations through Friday, January 14th. Please share! pic.twitter.com/rXC1PdBfej — Bronx Democratic Party (@bronxdems) January 10, 2022

New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi also shared a number of places throughout the borough that will be accepting donations for victims of the fire. Those places include The Pelham Picture House (175 Wolfs Lane), the Anthony Avenue Community Garden (2078 Anthony Avenue), Bronx Community Board #10 (at 3165 East Tremont Avenue), the Bronx Woodlawn Collective (341 East 235th Street)

We are collecting donations for the families affected by the fire in the Bronx.



Items needed include bottled water, blankets, pillows, clothing, coats, hats, scarves, winter shoes, towels, personal hygiene items, masks, and hand sanitizer.



Ongoing thread👇 of donation sites — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) January 9, 2022

For those who were impacted by the fire, texting “181STFIRE” to 692692 will provide updates about resources and services available.

NBC New York has team coverage of the Bronx apartment fire that left 19 people dead, at least half of which were children, as thick black smoke turned hallways into deathtraps.