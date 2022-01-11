Who Are the Victims of the Bronx Fire Tragedy? Officials Identify 14 of Those Killed

What to Know Eight children are among the 17 confirmed dead in Sunday's Bronx fire tragedy; many are still fighting for their lives in hospitals

Each of the fatalities were people overcome by smoke as hallways of the 19-story East 181st Street building turned into ash clouds

The victims identified range in age from just 5 years old to 50 years old

New York City's deadliest fire in three decades claimed the lives of at least 17 people, eight of them children. A dog lost from its owner's grip in her desperate attempt to escape the flames swallowing the 19-story Bronx high-rise where she lived is also among the dead. More lives may be lost in the days to come as well.

A senior police official with direct knowledge of the investigation shared some information with News 4 on Monday regarding six of the youngest who lost their lives. Two were just 5, and several appear to be from the same families.

According to the senior police official, the children taken to hospitals who later died included:

Fatoumata Dukureh, age 5, female

Mariam Dukureh, age 11, female

Haouwa Mahamdou, age 5, female

Mustapha Dukyhreh, age 12, male

Omar Jambay, age 6, male

Seydou Toure, age 12, male

On Tuesday, the FDNY released the names and ages of eight more victims who died in the fire, seven of whom were adults:

Muhammed Drammeh, age 12, male

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, age 19, female

Foutmala Drammeh, age 21, female

Fatoumata Drammeh, age 50, female

Haja Dukureh, age 37, female

Haji Dukary, age 49, male

Sera Janneh, age 27, female

Fatoumata Tunkara, age 43, female

It was not immediately clear if or how any of the victims were related to one another.

The fire, sparked by a space heater in one of the units on East 181st Street, injured more than 70 people, 59 of whom were hospitalized. The senior police official told News 4 at least 10 children in addition to those who died were taken to hospitals. They range in age from 7 months to 16 years. No updates on their conditions were immediately known.

At least a dozen victims including adults were said to be still fighting for their lives as hospitals staff tried desperately to mitigate the loss in the days following the blaze.

All of those who died succumbed to smoke inhalation in the ashy hallways of the 19-story building, officials have said. Here's what else we know:

The FDNY said that 35 people were still in the hospital as of Tuesday, battling life-threatening injuries. Another 37 were being treated, but are expected to recover.

Nine of the 29 victims transported to St. Barnabas Hospital died. Two of those were children. seven patients intubated were taken to Cornell or Westchester Medical Center. The remaining patients have been discharged.

Two of 19 patients transferred to Jacobi Medical Center died. Five remain at the hospital in serious condition, while the others have been either discharged or transferred to other facilities.

Of the 15 patients treated at New York-Presbyterian, two died, five were discharged and eight still remain hospitalized.

The Red Cross is assisting at least 53 families that were displaced by the blaze, providing housing for 34 of those families.. Here are some ways you can help the victims.