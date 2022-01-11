First Photos Show Charred Insides of NYC Apartment Building After Fire Kills 17

What to Know At least 17 people died and many others still fighting for their lives after a raging space heater-sparked inferno tore through a 19-story Bronx apartment building on Sunday

The smoke alarms went off, but many apparently didn't pay attention because there were frequent false alarms; officials say most of the fatalities were people found dead in hallways of smoke inhalation

The fire was the city's deadliest since 1990, when 87 people died in an arson at the Happy Land social club, also in the Bronx. The borough was also home to a deadly apartment fire in 2017 that killed 13 and a 2007 fire, also started by a space heater, that killed nine

The first glimpses inside the charred Bronx apartment building where 17 people died in a fire Sunday showed the burnt remnants and blackened hallways that were filled with smoke as people desperately tried to escape.

Photos from inside the unit where the fire was said to have started show the entire living space destroyed, the skeleton of the structure laid bare and broken with a window blown out. Through a partially torn down wall, another room can be seen, but instead of walls blackened by fire and smoke, there are white painted walls -- a sign the fireproof material inside the walls was effective at stopping the fire from spreading and perhaps could have mitigated the tragedy had the door been closed.

The billowing smoke, however, did escape the apartment and turned the hallways of the 19-story 181st Street building into ash clouds that choked out the lives of most of the people who died in the blaze.

That apartment door should have closed on its own in accordance with city code and fire safety protocol, but it didn't, Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro elaborated said Monday. Instead, the door remained ajar after the unit's tenants escaped.

A working smoke alarm was present. Many heard smoke alarms blaring through the huge apartment building that deadly day. They thought they were false alarms.

As for the other fire doors throughout the building, the I-Team found that in March 2017, an HPD inspector issued a violation and ordered the building "arrange and make self-closing the doors ... near the third-floor hallway stairs."

It was not clear if the doors the inspectors were referring to was one of the open doors that let smoke pour through the building.

A spokesperson for the building's owner said that all doors in the building were self-closing to help contain smoke, and the apartment where the fire started was last checked in July 2021.

Up to 13 people remained in critical condition Monday, with many more hospitalized after what is now New York City's deadliest fire in three decades. There was no immediate update on their conditions early Tuesday.

Seventeen people died, eight of them children. The youngest was just 5 years old.

Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater, plugged in to give extra heat on a cold morning, started the fire.

