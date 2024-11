Track New York election results live: County-by-county map in the race for president

New York is a Democratic-leaning state, but it is still a major priority for Republicans on Election Day.

Half a dozen U.S. House races in New York have become highly competitive, making it a key state in the race to control the chamber.

Democrats are hoping to flip two Long Island districts: the 1st District in Suffolk County and the 4th District in Nassau County. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Nick LaLota faces a challenge from Democrat John Avlon. In the 4th District, Republican Anthony D’Esposito faces a rematch against 2022 Democratic nominee Laura Gillen.

Another three Republican freshmen are facing competitive races further north: Reps. Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, and Brandon Williams. The three congressmen and D’Esposito represent districts that President Joe Biden carried in the 2020 election, making them top priorities for Democrats. Across the aisle, Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is also running in a competitive race.

Republican former President Donald Trump and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris are competing for New York's 28 electoral votes. The state hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential nominee since Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is also on the ballot seeking a third full term.

Here's a look at NBC News' live election results for New York in the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump:

In the state Legislature, Democrats have a lopsided advantage but a net loss of a few seats in either chamber could cost them their supermajority. All state Senate and Assembly seats are up for election in November.

Voters will also decide a ballot measure called the “ Equal Rights Amendment,” which is largely backed by Democrats and supporters of abortion rights. While the proposal doesn't specifically mention abortion, it would bar discrimination based on “pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.” New York is one of 10 states where voters will decide abortion-related ballot questions on Nov. 5.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in New York:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

9 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

28 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R).

New York U.S. Senate election results

U.S. Senate: Gillibrand (D) vs. Michael Sapraicone (R) and one other.

New York 4th Congressional District election results

4th Congressional District: D’Esposito (R) vs. Laura Gillen (D).

New York 17th Congressional District election results

17th Congressional District: Lawler (R) vs. Mondaire Jones (D) and one other.

New York 18th Congressional District election results

18th Congressional District: Ryan (D) vs. Alison Esposito (R).

New York Constitutional Amendment 1: Equal Protection of Law results

Ballot measure: Constitutional Amendment 1 (Equal protection of law).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, state Senate, state Assembly, state Supreme Court and New York City ballot measures.

Past presidential results

2020: Biden (D) 61%, Trump (R) 38%

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 13,108,347 (as of Feb. 27, 2024). About 49% Democrats, about 22% Republicans, about 24% independent.

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 64% of registered voters.

AP writers Hannah Fingerhut and Maya Sweedler contributed to this report.