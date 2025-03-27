President Donald Trump's executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the federal government has resulted in the deletion of a U.S. Army website page about a military base renamed for a World War I hero.

Sergeant Henry Johnson, a native of Albany, enlisted in 1917 with the all-Black 15th New York National Guard regiment, which was also know as the Harlem Hellfighters.

During his military career, Johnson was awarded France’s Croix de Guerre after single-handedly fighting off a German raiding party in May 1918 — despite being seriously wounded.

He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor. And the military base formerly called Fort Polk, after Confederate General Leonidas Polk, was renamed in honor of Johnson.

It remains to be seen if the web page will be reinstated, as some others have.