I-80 eastbound reopens in New Jersey after sinkhole repairs

Interstate 80 eastbound in Wharton, New Jersey has reopened days after a sinkhole opened up on the right shoulder.

New Jersey Department of Transportation crews worked around the clock on repairs since the sinkhole was first discovered on Dec. 26. Crews discovered the sinkhole was caused by the collapse of an abandoned mineshaft according to NJDOT.

Since the sinkhole opened, drivers have had to detour around the area but the interstate reopened at 8 a.m. Monday after the completion of the repair work.

The repairs required excavating and stabilizing the sinkhole, which was 40-foot by 40-foot before reconstructing the roadway.

