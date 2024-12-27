Large sinkhole on NJ interstate caused by collapse of abandoned mineshaft: NJDOT

Emergency crews continue to work on repair the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in New Jersey after a large sinkhole opened on the right shoulder Thursday morning.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said I-80 eastbound in Wharton will remain closed under further notice and drivers are advised to use alternate routes instead.

"NJDOT crews have stabilized the area and began excavation work last night in the right shoulder and right lane on I-80 eastbound, near mile post 34. Crews will continue working around the clock to complete the repair and reopen the highway as soon as possible," NJDOT said.

The cause of the 40x40 foot sinkhole was determined to be the collapse of an abandoned mineshaft, according to transportation officials.

State officials said they cannot provide an estimated timeframe for the highway to reopen, especially with rain on the way for the weekend.

NJDOT recommends taking Route 46/exit 28 as an alternate route through the area or drivers will be detoured at Route 15/exit 34.

Here are the NJDOT's route suggestions:

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80 or

Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

I-80 eastbound Detour: