Where is the congestion relief zone? MTA answers top questions

New York City’s first-in-the-nation congestion pricing plan took effect Sunday, charging drivers to enter parts of Manhattan up to $9 to enter the busiest part of the Big Apple during peak hours.

So where exactly is the congestion relief zone? How does the MTA ensure you're only charged once, and what about driving on the FDR? Here are the answers to the top congestion pricing questions, according to the MTA:

Congestion pricing map

Starting on Jan. 5, 2025 at 12 a.m., vehicles entering Manhattan south of and including 60th Street will be charged a toll. Vehicles traveling exclusively on the FDR Drive, West Street/West Side Highway, or the Hugh L. Carey connections to West Street will not be charged a toll. See the full toll rate schedule.

How does the system know if I left the relief zone?

Toll detection points are located at multiple points along the excluded roadways. Vehicles that are detected at multiple detection points in sequence and are then detected exiting the Congestion Relief Zone, all in a reasonable period of time, will not be charged the toll. The system will charge a toll only if a vehicle is no longer detected on the excluded roadways.

Will I be charged a toll just for parking?

Yes. Vehicles detected entering the Congestion Relief Zone on an excluded roadway and then no longer seen by other detection points along the excluded roadway will be charged a toll.

What about if I just go one block?

Yes, you will be charged a toll since you entered the Congestion Relief Zone. In general, any vehicle that travels on local streets and avenues in the Congestion Relief Zone will be charged a toll.

Will I be charged to start my trip in the zone?

No. Traveling within the zone – even along or across excluded roadways like West Street or the FDR Drive south of 60th Street – will not incur a toll. For example, if you begin your trip on Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan and cross West Street into Battery Park City, you will not be tolled. However, you will be tolled if you exit the zone by crossing 60th St or any of the eight bridges and tunnels that lead into the Congestion Relief Zone, then re-enter the zone.

If I'm driving between Brooklyn and the FDR Drive via the Williamsburg, Manhattan or Brooklyn Bridge, will I be charged a toll?

Vehicles traveling between the FDR Drive and Brooklyn crossings will be tolled if the trip cannot be made exclusively on highways.

Vehicles traveling between the FDR Drive and the Williamsburg Bridge, or between the FDR Drive and the Manhattan Bridge will be tolled because the connection involves Manhattan streets.

Vehicles can travel from the FDR Drive to the Brooklyn Bridge, and from the Brooklyn Bridge to the FDR Drive northbound without hitting the street grid and so will not be tolled. Vehicles traveling from the Brooklyn Bridge to the FDR southbound, however, will be tolled, as that connection includes hitting the grid at Pearl Street.

If I am driving between Brooklyn and Manhattan on the Hugh Carey Tunnel, will I be charged a toll?

Vehicles traveling between the Hugh Carey Tunnel and Manhattan will be charged a toll if the trip cannot be made exclusively on highways.

Vehicles traveling between the Hugh Carey Tunnel and West St, whether they are headed north, or south toward the FDR Drive, will not be charged a toll because they are staying on excluded roadways.

Vehicles exiting the Hugh Carey Tunnel onto Trinity Place or anywhere else in the Congestion Relief Zone will be charged a toll. Vehicles taking this route, however, will receive a crossing credit against the cost of the Congestion Relief Zone toll.

If I am driving between Queens and the FDR Drive via the Queens Midtown Tunnel or Queensboro Bridge, will I be charged a toll?

Vehicles traveling between the FDR Drive and Queens will be charged a toll if the trip cannot be made exclusively on highways.

Vehicles traveling between the FDR Drive and the Queens Midtown Tunnel will be charged a toll because the connection involves Manhattan streets. Vehicles taking this route, however, will receive a crossing credit against the cost of the Congestion Relief Zone toll.

Vehicles traveling between the FDR Drive and the Queensboro Bridge will also be charged a toll, except if they are traveling from Queens to the Upper East Side on the Upper Level because that ramp exits onto 62 Street.

If I am driving between New Jersey and the West Side Highway via the Lincoln or Holland Tunnel, will I be charged a toll?

Vehicles traveling between the West Side Highway and New Jersey will be charged a toll if the trip cannot be made exclusively on highways.

The connections between the West Side Highway and both the Lincoln Tunnel and the Holland Tunnel involve Manhattan streets, and so those drivers will be charged a toll. Vehicles taking these routes, however, will receive a crossing credit against the cost of the Congestion Relief Zone toll.