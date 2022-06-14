NYC Restaurants, Chef Win Big at 2022 James Beard Culinary Awards

A number of New York City standouts were crowned winners during the James Beard Foundation's 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards, which recognize outstanding talent and achievement in culinary arts and hospitality.

Brooklyn's The Four Horsemen won Outstanding Wine Program, one of the 10 featured award categories nationwide, while the Haung Family's Wo Hop restaurant was among the winners in the breakout Restaurant and Chef America's Classics category.

As for best chef in New York state, that went to Chintan Pandya of Dhamaka in Manhattan.

The James Beard Awards, established in 1990, recognizes talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system. The awards took place following a two-year hiatus.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 2022 awards took place Monday in Chicago with 1,800 people in attendance following a two-year hiatus.

“We are delighted to finally be back in Chicago celebrating the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards and bringing attention to our industry, that still needs support...as we recognize outstanding food and beverage professionals, we also honor our entire industry—and the incredible resilience, fortitude, talent, and leadership so many have shown over the past two years," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.

A full list of winners can be found here.