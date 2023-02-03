NYC Barely Cracks Top 20 Food Destinations Worldwide, According to Tripadvisor

When it comes to the best food in the world, most people would put New York City very close to the top of the list.

But not according to Tripadvisor. In fact, NYC just barely cracked the top 20!

Before you get too angry, there are more than a few understandable locations that beat out the five boroughs. At the top of the list is Rome — a designation many would agree with, or at least understand.

Following after that are Crete, Greece; Hanoi, Vietnam; Florence, Italy; and Paris, France. Again, all world-renown destinations that feature incredible cuisines.

But New York wasn't even ranked the first city in the U.S. somehow. It was beat out by New Orleans (which, while debatable, is again at least understandable).

Coming in second for the U.S. was Charleston, South Carolina. No disrespect to the fine city that it is, but putting Charleston ahead of NYC on a "Best Food" ranking seeming harder to buy into.

Southern cooking is incredible (no arguments here), but the sheer scope of different cuisines available in the Big Apple (not to mention more Michelin-starred restaurants than most people will go to in a lifetime) would have many New Yorkers argue that the city deserves a higher ranking on the list.

Here's the full list of Tripadvisor's top 20: