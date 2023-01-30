NYC Restaurant Week (Winter Edition) Is Half Over. See What You Can't Get in 2 Weeks

What to Know There are tons of 2-for-1s and other discounts in NYC this winter season, but you're running out of time to capitalize on those special "weeks"

NYC Restaurant Week 2023, along with Broadway Week and Must-See Week, run through Feb. 12; get great dining options at nearly 500 restaurants and score blockbuster Broadway deals

And don't forget NYC Must-See Week 2023! That one features deals at more than 40 museums, performance arts venues and more, from Carnegie Hall to MoMA and the Kings County Distillery

WARNING: We're halfway through New York City Restaurant Week 2023 (the winter one) already.

That means you've got just two weeks to enjoy more for less at nearly 500 restaurants across the five boroughs as part of the annual seasonal winter foodie special. Two-course lunch for under $30? Three-course dinner for $60?

We're in. This year's winter restaurant week wraps on Feb. 12 (because, of course, Valentine's Day crowds spend big). NYC Broadway Week ends the same day. Did all the restaurants and shows already? How about NYC Must-See Week?

Here are the delectable details. (And don't worry, NYC Restaurant Week 2023 continues over the summer. We'll have more on that as we get closer, but for now, get the next two weeks of your life straightened out.(

NYC Restaurant Week 2023

NYC Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60 at nearly 500 restaurants across all five boroughs. It's easy to sort your searches, filtering by location, cuisine and "weeks participating," since the latter might vary by location.

You can also search by "meals offered," "accessibility" and "ownership." If thematics are your thing, there are a number of those as well: "James Beard Honorees," "Wine Spectator Winners," "NYC Restaurant Week Classics" and "Best of the Boroughs," among other lists. See all participating restaurants right here. You can also book reservations now.

NYC Broadway Week 2023

Which theater-goers don't love a two-fer? Actually, who doesn't love a two-fer of any kind?

NYC Broadway Week also kicked off Jan. 17, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 22 shows. New shows added this year include the following: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical; Between Riverside and Crazy; Collaboration; Hamilton; Kimberly Akimbo; Pictures from Home; Some Like It Hot and Take Me Out.

Returning shows for 2023 include Aladdin, Chicago, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Leopoldstadt, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six the Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Piano Lesson and Wicked.

Score your 2-for-1s right here. Not sure what you want to see? Sort by comedy, drama, kid-friendly and more here.

Remember, it's your last chance to see a host of shows before the curtains close this month. See the list.

An unusually large number of shows are leaving Broadway this month, some due to limited engagements and others due to weak ticket sales.

NYC Must-See Week

This program offers 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts venues and tours. Participants include Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more. Details here.

NYC Hotel Week

NYC hotel week offers 23% off standard retail rates through Feb. 12 at more than 140 hotels across all five boroughs. New hotels on offer for 2023 include Hard Rock Hotel New York and Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue. Returning properties include The Hoxton, Williamsburg; Lotte New York Palace; The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; New York Marriott Marquis; The William Vale; The Opera House Hotel; The Rockaway Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; and more. More information here.