14 New NYC Restaurants ‘Too Good to Keep a Secret' Added to Michelin Guide

Bon appétit!

More than a dozen New York City area restaurants joined the globally renowned Michelin Guide this month. In total, 14 restaurants across the city (and in nearby suburbs) were added to the venerable guide.

The current New York guide includes 467 eateries.

Michelin, the esteemed industry ranker since 1955, bestowed stars to a new set of eateries last October in a ceremony at Hudson Yards. Restaurants included in the guide are not guaranteed to receive stars, but are expected to learn their fate at a later date.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Here's a breakdown by borough (as well as Westchester County) of each restaurant added to the guide in January:

Manhattan:

C as in Charlie (Greenwich Village)

Lord's (Greenwich Village)

Shmoné (Greenwich Village)

Claud (East Village)

Coco Shack (Soho)

Ipanema (Midtown West)

Le Rock (Midtown West)

53 (Midtown West)

Joji (Midtown East)

Koloman (Gramercy)

Brooklyn:

KRU (Williamsburg)

Westchester:

Augustine's Salumeria (Mamaroneck)

La Cremaillere (Bedford)

Town House (New Rochelle)

Lauren Scala takes us to Dumbo to experience the one of a kind ramen being offered at Tsuta Ramen.