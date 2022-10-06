These NYC Restaurants Are Up for Coveted Michelin Stars Thursday

More than two dozen New York City restaurants -- and one in Westchester -- are being added to the globally renowned Michelin Guide this year, and while we know the names of the newcomers, it's still unclear which, if any, will earn the coveted three-star distinction.

Michelin, the esteemed industry ranker since 1955, bestows one to three stars on eateries -- and getting even one can change a restaurant's fate. One star generally means high-quality cooking -- as in, worth a stop -- while two stars mean they're worth detouring for and three stars, well, that's exceptional cuisine and "worth a special journey," Michelin says.

The star rankings and other distinctions will be announced at Michelin's Thursday event at Peak, one of the new NYC restaurants to make the cut. It's on the 101st floor at 30 Hudson Yards, which boasts the highest outdoor observation deck in the five boroughs.

That one might be worth a stop just for the view alone, though that's not Michelin's concern.

Here's a breakdown of the newcomers by borough. There's also a Westchester County addition. Stay tuned for Thursday's announcement to see how they stack up star-wise.

New Michelin Guide Restaurants in New York

Manhattan:

Al Coro (85 10th Avenue, Chelsea)

Cadence (111 East 7th Street, East Village)

Chambers (94 Chambers Street, Tribeca)

Clay (553 Manhattan Avenue, Harlem)

Contento (88 East 111th Street, East Harlem)

Covacha (368 Columbus Avenue, Upper West Side)

Gem (116 Forsyth Street, Lower East Side)

HAGS (163 1st Avenue, East Village)

Ito (75 Barclay Street, Financial District)

Jolene (54 Great Jones St, NoHo)

La Devozione: The Oval (428 West 16th Street, Chelsea)

L'Abeille (412 Greenwich Street, Tribeca)

The Lambs Club (132 West 44th Street, Times Square)

Oiji Mi (17 West 19th Street, Gramercy)

One White Street (1 White Street, Tribeca)

Peak (30 Hudson Yards, 101st floor)

Reverence (2592 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, Harlem)

Sami & Sussu (190 Orchard Street, Lower East Side)

San Carlo Osteria Piemonte (90 Thompson Street, SoHo)

Semma (60 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich Village)

Sona (36 East 20th Street, Gramercy)

Tagmo (226 Front Street, Financial District)

Brooklyn:

Aldama (91 South 6th Street, Williamsburg)

Clover Hill (20 Columbia Place, Brooklyn Heights)

Ensenada (168 Borinquen Place, Williamsburg)

Place des Fetes (212 Greene Avenue, Clinton Hill)

Risbo (701 Flatbush Avenue, Prospect Lefferts Gardens)

Sobre Masa (52 Harrison Place, East Williamsburg)

Queens:

Zaab Zaab (76-04 Woodside Avenue, Elmhurst)

Westchester County:

La Casa Bronxville (7 Pondfield Road, Bronxville)

For a map of where the restaurants can be found, and more information regarding their offerings, click here.