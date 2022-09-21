Here Are the Newest NYC Restaurants to Be Added to Michelin Guide

Looking for a New York City restaurant that could become the next hot spot for big thing? It could be among this list.

There are 28 restaurants across the five boroughs that will be added to the venerable Michelin Guide.

Manhattan is home to 21 of the newest additions to the guide, while six can be found in Brooklyn. Queens also got one addition, as did Westchester County.

The announcement of which eateries get Michelin stars or other distinctions will come Oct. 6 at Peak (one of the restaurants new to the list), located on the 101st floor at 30 Hudson Yards, the building that sports the highest outdoor observation deck in the city.

Here is a list of restaurants being added to the guide:

Manhattan:

Al Coro (85 10th Avenue, Chelsea)

Cadence (111 East 7th Street, East Village)

Chambers (94 Chambers Street, Tribeca)

Clay (553 Manhattan Avenue, Harlem)

Contento (88 East 111th Street, East Harlem)

Covacha (368 Columbus Avenue, Upper West Side)

Gem (116 Forsyth Street, Lower East Side)

HAGS (163 1st Avenue, East Village)

Ito (75 Barclay Street, Financial District)

Jolene (54 Great Jones St, NoHo)

La Devozione: The Oval (428 West 16th Street, Chelsea)

L'Abeille (412 Greenwich Street, Tribeca)

The Lambs Club (132 West 44th Street, Times Square)

Oiji Mi (17 West 19th Street, Gramercy)

One White Street (1 White Street, Tribeca)

Peak (30 Hudson Yards, 101st floor)

Reverence (2592 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, Harlem)

Sami & Sussu (190 Orchard Street, Lower East Side)

San Carlo Osteria Piemonte (90 Thompson Street, SoHo)

Semma (60 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich Village)

Sona (36 East 20th Street, Gramercy)

Tagmo (226 Front Street, Financial District)

Brooklyn:

Aldama (91 South 6th Street, Williamsburg)

Clover Hill (20 Columbia Place, Brooklyn Heights)

Ensenada (168 Borinquen Place, Williamsburg)

Place des Fetes (212 Greene Avenue, Clinton Hill)

Risbo (701 Flatbush Avenue, Prospect Lefferts Gardens)

Sobre Masa (52 Harrison Place, East Williamsburg)

Queens:

Zaab Zaab (76-04 Woodside Avenue, Elmhurst)

Westchester County:

La Casa Bronxville (7 Pondfield Road, Bronxville)

For a map of where the restaurants can be found, and more information regarding their offerings, click here.