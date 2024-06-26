NYC to hold a 2nd giveaway for Macy's July 4 fireworks tickets after website fail

New York City says it's going to do a re-do of its Macy's 4th of July fireworks show ticket giveaway after Wednesday's planned launch failed because the website was inaccessible.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams later said about 2,000 people were able to select tickets Wednesday. The city had touted a 10,000-ticket giveaway, meaning it has about 8,000 left.

And it's going to give people another chance to snag them.

The city says it will reopen the website at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Again, they will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. There's a limit of two per person.

To prevent another crash, the city is working with its third-party vendor to create a waiting room and control the number of people visiting the site at a given time. A spokesperson said more than 1 million people visited the site within 5 minutes when it opened on Wednesday.

The tickets will give people a view of the fireworks show from Pier 45 or Pier 84 on the West Side. Anyone who doesn't get a ticket can still see the fireworks along miles of space along the Hudson River open to the general public.

This year will be the first time in more than a decade that the Macy's fireworks show will be on the Hudson River rather than the East River, and it will be visible all along the West Side Highway for all (even if you're unable to snag a ticket).

Here is a list of entry points the public will be able to use to access the viewing area:

Manhattan —

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11 th Street and Washington Street

Street and Washington Street West 12 th Street and Washington Street

Street and Washington Street West 29 th Street and 11 th Avenue

Street and 11 Avenue West 40 th Street and 11 th Avenue

Street and 11 Avenue West 41st Street and 11th Avenue

Hoboken —

Pier A Park

Maxwell Place Park

Stevens Park

Elysian Park

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks has been a tradition since 1976. This year’s display will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects from barges positioned along the Hudson River with viewing points in Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th streets and in New Jersey, according to organizers. The extravaganza will not only feature a dynamic display of fireworks lighting up the sky, but also a curated musical score presented alongside live performances. The event will air on NBC.